Another anti-government rally held in Tbilisi at night

3 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Public protests were continuing on Monday night outside the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi.

Police used water cannons and tear gas to drive protesters away from the parliament building where they have gathered each night since Thursday, the Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent reported from the site.

The water cannons were used to extinguish fires that opposition supporters lit on the street.

The demonstrators have blocked traffic along Rustaveli Avenue in the vicinity of the parliamentary building. Prior to the rally, students marched along the central streets to the rally site.

On Monday evening, another opposition rally began near the country's parliament, from where the protesters were pushed further along Rustaveli Avenue. There, as well as on the adjacent streets, some rally participants spent the night. On Tuesday morning, they left Rustaveli Avenue and moved to the state university.