Georgian national team football player attacked in France

3 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian professional football player who plays as a forward for French club Lyon and the Georgia national team, Georges Mikautadze, was the victim of an aggravated burglary following Olympique Lyonnais’ 4-1 victory against OGC Nice, local media reported.

The Lyon forward is reported to have returned home after the match where he was met by two armed men who were waiting for him. The two individuals threatened the Georgian international with a weapon and forced him to let them into his house.

Inside Mikautadze’s home, the two men allegedly stole around €250,000 worth of valuables including jewellery, watches and luxury leather goods. The forward was reported to have been physically unharmed in the attack.