Georgian PM rules out possibility of talks with opposition

3 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has ruled out the possibility of holding talks with the opposition due to the current situation in the country.

"No, of course. No negotiations," Kobakhidze said at a press conference when asked about the matter.

A new wave of protests broke out in Georgia on November 28, sparked by Kobakhidze’s statement that the ruling party had decided to postpone any talk about launching EU accession negotiations until late 2028 and decline any funding from the EU.

According to the PM, the decision comes after repeated attempts by the EU to blackmail Georgia with promises of launching the talks in exchange for Tbilisi revoking certain laws passed by the country’s parliament and calls for sanctions on the Georgian authorities.