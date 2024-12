3 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov left for the Iranian city of Mashhad on December 3 to attend the 28th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reported.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to speak at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and hold bilateral meetings during the visit, Trend reported.