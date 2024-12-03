Putin and Pezeshkian to hold meeting to discuss Syria crisis

3 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that he will soon meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to resolve the Syria crisis, the Iranian presidential press service reported.

"I will hold a meeting with the Russian president on the situation in Syria in the near future," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

He added that Tehran and Moscow would do their utmost to facilitate efforts to stabilize the situation in Syria.

Yesterday, Pezeshkian said in a phone call with Putin that the current rise in terrorist activities in Syria was part of a dangerous plan developed by Israel and the U.S. in order to create instability in the Middle East.