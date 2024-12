3 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of the Astana format countries on Syria is currently being worked out, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"The issue of the meeting is under discussion," Maria Zakharova said.

The Astana talks, also known as the Astana format, have been ongoing since 2017. The Astana format includes Russia, Iran and Turkey as guarantor countries in the process of resolving the Syrian crisis, alongside representatives of Syria, the UN and observer countries.