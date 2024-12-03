Russia and Iran to renew relations in near future

3 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow and Tehran are not going to delay the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In fact, the sides do not intend to delay the signing [of the treaty]," Peskov said.

He noted that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow is not on Russian leader Vladimir Putin's agenda in December.

"There is now no clear understanding that such a visit will take place by the end of the year. It is not on the agenda for now," Peskov said.

According to him, if necessary, such contacts could be quickly agreed upon. The Kremlin spokesman that such a visit is being prepared.