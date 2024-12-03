Pobeda has no plans to reduce share of international flights

3 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s Pobeda low-cost airline (part of Aeroflot Group) expects passenger traffic in 2025 at least at the level of 2024 amounting to 13.6 mln people, General Director Dmitry Tyshchuk said.

"At least 13.6 mln people will be carried (by the end of 2024). Next year we plan at least to keep this year’s passenger traffic. Whether growth will be reached is difficult to say now," Tyshchuk said.

The share of international flights in the airline’s flight structure is not going to change significantly, he noted.

"Our route network currently has around 15% of international destinations. We do not plan any drastic changes," Tyshchuk said.

In 2023, Pobeda carried more than 13 mln people.