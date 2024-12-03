Georgian Health Ministry announces number of injured at protest

3 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 26 people were injured during clashes at a rally in Tbilisi held in front of the Georgian parliament building last night, the Georgian Health Ministry reported.

"On December 2, following the rally, teams from the Emergency Situations Coordination and Urgent Assistance Center transported 26 individuals to medical facilities, including 23 protesters and three Interior Ministry employees. Some of the injured remain in hospitals under medical supervision, while others have already been discharged," the report reads.

None of the victims is in critical condition. All citizens who required medical attention have received it, the ministry confirmed.

Yesterday evening, another anti-government protest took place in front of the Georgian parliament. From the outset, the demonstration escalated into clashes with the police, prompting law enforcement to forcefully push the protesters away from the building.