U.S. concerned over Georgian authorities' steps - State Department

3 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. State Department expressed concern over the actions taken by the Georgian leadership. Tbilisi is moving away from integration with Europe, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"We have made very clear that we are concerned with the steps that they have taken to move away from the path towards greater integration with Europe that they had been on and that we know the Georgian people support," Miller said.

According to the official, Washington is on the side of the Georgian people.

He recalled the U.S. imposed sanctions on Georgian Government officials, imposed visa restrictions and took other actions to suspend $95 million provided to the Georgian Government.