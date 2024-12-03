Four bypasses to be built in North Caucasus

3 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Bypasses are currently being built in Vladikavkaz, Gudermes, Khasavyurt, Derbent. Two more projects may soon be implemented.

On 2025-2028, bypasses of four major cities will be opened in the North Caucasus, head of the Federal Highway Administration "Kavkaz" Alexander Lukashuk said.

According to him, the bypass route of Gudermes will soon be finally launched, bypasses of Vladikavkaz and Khasavyurt are being built. The launch of the Khasavyurt bypass is expected by the end of 2027.

Work on the construction of a new road bypassing Derbent is being prepared for launch, it is expected to be ready in late 2028.

"This is cultural heritage, environmental safety. The length of the road is about 33 km. There will also be a four-lane road with lighting, rest areas, a tunnel under the Derbent wall,”

– Lukashuk said.