MHP leader denies news on millions of counterfeit dollars in Türkiye

3 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish politician, head of the National Movement Party Devlet Bahceli said it is fake that 600 mln counterfeit dollars have been circulating in Türkiye and have not yet been seized.

The chairman of one of the largest parties in Türkiye, the National Movement Party, which is in an alliance with the ruling AKP, Devlet Bahceli called not to listen to the rumors about the counterfeit dollar bills that have recently been discovered in Türkiye.

“The news about $600 mln worth of counterfeit money that has entered the market in recent days is a lie, manipulation and an attempt to distract attention,”

– the politician said.