3 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

The Iranian president said that Israel wants to block dialogue between Tehran and the West. He stressed that Iran has never sought war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused Israel of trying to undermine dialogue between Tehran and Western countries, the head of state's Telegram channel writes.

"Israeli actions aimed at escalating tensions in the Middle East are preventing an agreement between Iran and the international community,”

- Masoud Pezeshkian wrote.