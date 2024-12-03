Truck with tangerines caused accident in Sochi

3 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The driver of a truck transporting tangerines lost control and overturned the vehicle. As a result, several cars crashed into it. The culprit of the accident received minor injuries.

A truck with tangerines in Sochi overturned and collided with four cars, the Krasnodar State Traffic Inspectorate reports.

“At about 12:00, on the 166th kilometer of the Dzhubga - Sochi highway, the driver of a heavy-duty truck lost control and allowed the truck to overturn. As a result, he collided with four cars,”

- the State Traffic Inspectorate of Kuban informed.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the truck received injuries.