2025 ECO Summit planned to be held in Azerbaijan

3 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Next year, Azerbaijan intends to host the ECO Summit, the head of the republic’s Foreign Ministry announced. Azerbaijan chaired the ECO in 2023.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit is being prepared to be held in Azerbaijan next year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 28th meeting of the ECO Council of Foreign Ministers in Iran.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic for chairing the ECO in 2024, as well as for organizing the 28th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers and the hospitality provided. He also wished success to Kazakhstan, which will chair the organization in 2025.

"Our country intends to hold the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization next year, the active contribution of all participating countries is important,”

– Bayramov said.

Recall that in 2022, Uzbekistan chaired the ECO for the first time. In total, the Organization unites 10 countries: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Turkiye.