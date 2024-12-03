Zurabishvili says there is a need for new elections in Georgia

3 Dec. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Georgia

The President of Georgia responded to the decision of the Constitutional Court of the Republic not to consider her claim to cancel the results of the October elections. The head of state emphasized that she intends to achieve holding new elections to the parliament.

The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili intends to achieve holding new elections to the parliament. The relevant statement she made at a briefing on December 3.

The head of state emphasized that the only legitimate authority in the country is the institution of the presidency.

"There remains one constitutional legitimate institution. And that is me. And there remains one person on the other side who has carried out a complete usurpation of power and established a violent regime, that is Ivanishvili. We must find a peaceful way out of the situation,”

- Salome Zurabishvili said.