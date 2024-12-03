Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Russia to discuss Syria

3 Dec. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Mehr Agency Website

Abbas Araghchi said that he is going to visit Russia. The exact date of this trip has not yet been announced.

The Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Russia in the near future, the Iranian media reports.

Abbas Araghchi intends to discuss the situation in Syria with the Russian leadership.

The reason for the visit was the increased tension in the Syrian Arab Republic. However, it has not yet been specified when exactly the head of the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry will arrive in Russia.

Yesterday, the presidents of Iran and Syria spoke on the phone. During the conversation, Masoud Pezeshkian offered Bashar al-Assad help in suppressing attempts to undermine the unity and stability of Syria.