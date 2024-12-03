Putin, Erdoğan discuss events in Syria

3 Dec. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Kremlin website

The leaders of Russia and Türkiye spoke on the phone on Tuesday. The parties discussed the relations between the two countries and the situation in Syria.

On Tuesday, December 3, the presidents of Russia and Türkiye held a telephone conversation, the office of the Turkish leader reports.

The main topics of the conversation between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were bilateral relations, Syria, as well as a number of regional and global problems.

During the conversation, the head of the Turkish state emphasized that Syria needs a political solution.

"President Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye continues to support the territorial integrity of Syria, on the one hand, and seeks a fair and lasting solution in Syria, on the other hand, it is important to open up more space for diplomacy in the region. The Syrian regime should be involved in the process of a political solution as well,”

– the office of the President of Türkiye informed.