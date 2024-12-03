3 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The State Duma has spoken out about the events in Abkhazia. They believe that the protests in the republic are not anti-Russian in nature.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Alexey Zhuravlev commented on the political events in Abkhazia. According to Zhuravlev, the protesters’ activity is not directed against Russia.

“We must understand that the Abkhaz protests are directed neither against the people of Russia, nor against the Russian state, but against the oligarchic structures that are capable of buying up all of Abkhazia,”

– Alexey Zhuravlev said.