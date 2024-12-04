Georgian Prime Minister claims 'Maidan scenario' has “failed

4 Dec. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze claimed a “foreign-influenced attempt to organise 'Maidan scenario' events in Georgia through alleged involvement of the domestic opposition and its “affiliated groups" had “failed”.

He claimed the Georgian public was “weary of repeated revolutionary attempts”, claiming “four such efforts” had taken place since 2020, in reference to protests against that year’s parliamentary election results, rallies over the country’s European integration last year and against the controversial law on transparency of foreign influence in 2023 and again earlier this year.

"The fourth wave of the revolutionary attempt has been much weaker”, Kobakhidze claimed.

The official condemned the alleged action as a “reflection of immoral behaviours” by individuals he claimed originated from “corrupt business backgrounds”.