Georgia's Constitutional Court rejects Zurabichvili's lawsuit for declaring elections unconstitutional

4 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Constitutional Court dismissed lawsuits filed by President Salome Zurabichvili and 30 opposition MPs last month that sought to declare results of the October 26 parliamentary elections unconstitutional due to alleged manipulations and violations during the vote.

The Court’s plenum ruled against the claims, which questioned the legality of the elections for the Georgian Parliament and the Supreme Council of the Autonomous Adjara region, and said the ruling was final and could not be appealed or revised.

Dissenting opinions from two judges raised concerns over voter accessibility abroad, with Tugushi also highlighting issues surrounding the secrecy of the ballot.

Earlier, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused Zurabichvili of “committing a direct crime” by pressuring judges” of the Court over her electoral lawsuit.