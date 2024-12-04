Georgian Dream reports presence of foreigners at protests in Tbilisi

4 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nearly a third of the people who took part in the protests in Tbilisi are not from Georgia, executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party Mamuka Mdinaradze said.

"Thirty percent of the people who were identified at the protests in Tbilisi are citizens of other countries. What is going on? Can someone please explain this oddity?" Mdinaradze said.

Most of the foreigners, according to Mdinaradze, are Russian citizens, citizens of the U.S., the Netherlands and the UK have also been identified.

The current wave of protests was sparked by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's statement on November 28 when he said that the ruling Georgian Dream party had decided to postpone any talk about launching accession negotiations until late 2028 and decline any funding from the EU.