Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with CIS countries increases

4 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with CIS countries hit the ground running, soaring past $5.7 billion from January through October 2024, according to the State Customs Committee.

This represents an increase of approximately $496.7 million, or a 9.5% rise compared to the same period last year.

The CIS countries represent 32.01% of Azerbaijan’s overall trade turnover during the reporting period.

The most significant contribution originated from Azerbaijan's engagement with Russia ($3.94 billion), Belarus ($404 million) and Kazakhstan ($394 million).