Azerbaijan and Türkiye to step up joint military exercises

4 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov, received a delegation led by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Department of Türkiye's Armed Forces Yaşar Kadıoğlu in Baku on December 3, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Welcoming the guests, the Defense Minister expressed satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan.

"Colonel General Z. Hasanov emphasized that cooperation in the military field, as in other areas, continues to develop between the two fraternal countries, as well as highlighted the importance of the events held within the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting," the statement reads.

The Turkish delegation was informed about the successful reforms carried out in the field of army development after the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

Kadıoğlu, in his turn, noted that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is based on friendly and fraternal relations. It was stressed that the ongoing joint exercises are important in terms of mutual exchange of experience.

Then Azerbaijan's First Deputy Minister of Defense met with the Turkish delegation.

"During the meeting held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, the sides emphasized the necessity for such meetings to further expand military cooperation between the two countries. The importance of increasing the intensity of joint exercises to further improve the professionalism of servicemen of fraternal countries was noted," the statement reads.

The meeting also discussed prospects for the development of military cooperation and regional security issues.