Georgian MFA summons Lithuanian, Estonian, Latvian envoys

4 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has summoned the ambassadors of Lithuania and Estonia, as well as the Charge d'Affaires of the Latvian embassy, due to sanctions imposed by these countries against representatives of the Georgian authorities, the press service of the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministry's officials expressed concern over the fact that Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia had made statements regarding the imposition of sanctions against Georgia's government leaders and law enforcement officers. They noted that this step violates the framework of partnership relations between the countries," the statement reads.

The ministry also reiterated Georgia's commitment to international norms, emphasizing that state bodies operate in accordance with the constitution and international standards to ensure public order and security in the country.

"Statements aimed at influencing the activities of the institutions of a sovereign state and which are assessed as interference in the internal affairs of the country are unacceptable," the statement reads.

The Georgian side expressed hope that the parties would return to traditionally friendly relations and cooperation based on mutual respect.