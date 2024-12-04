Armenia to further increase defense spending

4 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Parliament adopted on December 4 the 2025 draft state budget.

Armenia has increased it military budget for the next year to 6% of the projected GDP or $1.7 billion (664 billion drams).

"This is the most significant expenditure of our budget, and all our efforts are concentrated here", Armenian Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan said.

Armenia's defense spending in 2025 is to surge by 20% compared to 2024.

Earlier, India has commenced supplying Armenia with the indigenously developed Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers. The first batch of missile systems has been delivered to Armenia.