Georgian Interior Ministry: nearly 150 policemen suffered injuries during protests

4 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 143 policemen suffered serious injuries in clashes with protesters at anti-government rallies in front of the Georgian parliament since November 28, the country’s Deputy Interior Minister Alexander Darakhvelidze said.

"As a result of violent and aggressive actions, 143 employees of the Interior Ministry were seriously injured," Darakhvelidze said.

A new wave of rallies in Georgia started on November 28. Protests take place every day in front of the parliament, last through the night and end up being dispersed by riot police.

They were sparked by a statement from Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who said the ruling Georgian Dream party had decided to put on ice any EU accession talks until the end of 2028 and turn down any funding from the bloc.