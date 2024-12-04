Tear gas and pyrotechnics - another night protest in Georgia?

4 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another anti-government rally was held in front of the parliamentary building in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Law enforcement deployed water cannons and tear gas against protesters outside the Parliament building.

The Georgian Interior Ministry on Tuesday noted “aggressive members of the protest began to engage in unlawful and violent acts shortly after the start of the rally”, with protesters “verbally abusing and throwing various types of blunt objects, pyrotechnics, and flammable objects” at police officers.

Following the dispersal, rally participants moved from Rustaveli Avenue to Kostava Street, where they built artificial barricades from burning rubbish containers, before marching towards the Tbilisi City Hall building and through Vazha-Pshavela Avenue.

The protesters and two video reporters were injured during the rally dispersal overnight. Of the latter, one was injured when a participant in the demonstration threw pyrotechnics, and the other was “affected by tear gas”, with medical assistance provided on the spot.