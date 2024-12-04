Elon Musk: U.S. is going bankrupt fast

4 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned that America is currently headed for bankruptcy super fast.

"America is headed for de facto bankruptcy very fast," Musk said in a post on the X social network.

Musk, along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami, will head the newly created "Department of Government Efficiency" in Donald Trump’s administration.

The U.S. national debt exceeded $36 trillion for the first time ever on November 15. According to forecasts, the figure is expected to grow to $50 trillion, or 122% GDP, by 2034. The average US GDP growth is forecasted at 1.8% in 2029-2034.