Elon Musk: U.S. is going bankrupt fast

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

 SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has warned that America is currently headed for bankruptcy super fast. 

"America is headed for de facto bankruptcy very fast," Musk said in a post on the X social network.

Musk, along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswami, will head the newly created "Department of Government Efficiency" in Donald Trump’s administration.

The U.S. national debt exceeded $36 trillion for the first time ever on November 15. According to forecasts, the figure is expected to grow to $50 trillion, or 122% GDP, by 2034. The average US GDP growth is forecasted at 1.8% in 2029-2034.

