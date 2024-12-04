Azerbaijani tandir and bread recognized as UNESCO intangible heritage

4 Dec. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

UNESCO has included the Azerbaijani tandir craftsmanship and bread baking in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 19th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, held today in Asunción, Paraguay.

"The nomination titled "Tandir craftsmanship and bread baking in Azerbaijan", which reflects the rich culture and traditions of the Azerbaijani people, was successfully inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO reported.

The number of Azerbaijan's heritage elements listed in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage lists has reached 24.