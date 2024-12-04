Annual inflation surges in Georgia

4 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Annual inflation in Georgia accelerated to 1.3% in November from 0.3% in October, the national statistics agency Sakstat reported.

Consumer prices increased by 0.7% compared to October, mainly due to higher prices for vegetables, sugar and vegetable oil.

Core inflation excluding seasonal prices was 1.6% in annual terms in November.

Annual inflation had slowed to 0.3% in October from 0.6% in September as year-on-year GDP growth quickened to 11% after slowing to 8.3% in September. Inflation began to fall noticeably after peaking in June.

The figure was 1% in August, 1.8% in July, 2.2% in June, 2% in May, 1.5% in April, 0.5% in March, 0.3% in February and zero in January.

The Georgian National Bank is forecasting inflation at around 2% and is aiming for no more than 3% for 2024.

Inflation in Georgia fell to 0.4% in 2023 from 9.4% in 2022 and 13.9% in 2021.