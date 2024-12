4 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy head of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office for international affairs Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi has arrived in Moscow, the Iranian embassy in Russia reported.

"Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi, accompanied by a delegation, arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, December 4, and was welcomed by Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali," the statement reads.

During his brief visit to Russia, Qomi is expected to hold meetings with Russian religious leaders and Iranian students.