Fifteen people hospitalized after overnight rally in Tbilisi

4 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least 15 people were injured during clashes at a rally near the parliament building in Tbilisi on December 3, the Georgian Health Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, 11 of the 15 people hospitalized were protesters, three were media representatives, and one was a police officer.

Several of the injured remain in hospital under medical supervision, while others have been discharged on an outpatient basis.

In the evening of December 3, another anti-government rally was held near the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi. The rally was peaceful for a long time, but then escalated into clashes with the police. Security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters from the parliament building.