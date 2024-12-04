Russia ready to improve relations with Georgia

4 Dec. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia will begin to improve relations with Georgia when Tbilisi shows its readiness, emphasized the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

"As for the prospects for normalizing bilateral relations with Georgia, we are ready to follow this path to the same extent that Tbilisi is",

Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, the Georgian authorities announced their intention to adopt a pragmatic approach toward relations with Russia. According to them, this policy will remain a priority for the country's new government.