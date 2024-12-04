Cotton plant starts operating in Kazakhstan

4 Dec. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A cotton plant has started operating in Kazakhstan's Turkestan region. The enterprise will produce about 80 thousand tons of products per year.

According to reports, the plant will operate using raw materials that will be delivered to several cotton receiving points in the Zhetysu and Maktaaral districts.

The plant's workshops will process 600 tons of cotton per day, producing about 200 tons of goods.

The processed cotton will be exported to many countries, including China, Türkiye, Iran and European countries.