One of opposition leaders detained in Tbilisi

4 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Georgia, one of the leaders of the opposition party Akhali, Nika Gvaramia, was detained by the Interior Ministry officers during searches in the party's office.

In addition to Gvaramia, several other people were detained .

According to reports, searches were also conducted in the offices of several opposition parties in Georgia.

Let us recall that almost a week ago, the Georgian authorities announced their decision to postpone the start of negotiations on EU membership. Since then, protests have been taking place in the country every day.