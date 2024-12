4 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the VTB Investment Forum "Russia Calling!", Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke about the development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Iran.

According to Vladimir Putin, Moscow and Tehran have stable and reliable relations. He emphasized that both countries are increasing trade turnover, with growth predicted by the end of 2024.

The president also said that Russia and Iran are implementing large projects in logistics, industrial cooperation, energy and security.