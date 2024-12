4 Dec. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A training plane has crashed in Iran, local media report.

The tragedy has occurred in the province of Fars, located in the south of the Islamic Republic. The plane crashed into a mountain in the Firuzabad County.

It is preliminarily known that there are casualties as a result of the crash: two pilots died from their injuries.

The causes of the accident have not yet been established.