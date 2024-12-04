Protests in Tbilisi continue for seven days

4 Dec. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Several hundred opposition supporters have come to the Georgian parliament building in the center of Tbilisi. Traffic along Gia Chanturia Street has been blocked, although there is traffic along Rustaveli Avenue.

According to RIA Novosti, some of the protesters have also gathered near the offices of opposition parties, where searches have been conducted, as well as outside police stations, where opposition leaders are detained..

In addition to this, the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced the detention of seven people who organized and participated in the riots during the rallies. Those detained could face up to 9 years in prison.