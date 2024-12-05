Abkhazia preparing for state of emergency due to power outage

5 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Abkhazia may introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector, Acting Abkhaz Prime Minister Valery Bganba said.

The eastern regions of Abkhazia may face power outages due to a possible emergency shutdown of the Inguri Hydro Power Plant (HPP), with the energy deficit caused by the low water level in the HPP's reservoir.

"The situation in Abkhazia's energy sector is currently critical. The water level in the Inguri HPP reservoir has dropped to a critical level. The HPP may shut down," Bganba said.

The supplies from Russia were paid for until December 7.