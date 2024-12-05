Pashinyan urges to fight against corruption in Armenia

5 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The fight against corruption in Armenia is currently not effective enough, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a government Q&A session in Parliament on December 4.

"Speaking about anti-corruption policy, instinctively, the policy of punishment is taken into account first of all. That is, the one who engages in corruption should be caught and punished, which is correct," Pashinyan said.

However, it is important that trustworthiness is not an after-the-fact thing, but that it becomes a social psychology, because this problem is always present, he noted.

According to the PM, it is necessary to pursue an institutional path, to fight phenomena that breed corruption, to have higher standards of trustworthiness.