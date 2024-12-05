Bitcoin hits all-time high of $100,000

The Bitcoin reached a historic milestone early on Thursday, surpassing the psychologically important threshold of $100,000, according to Binance platform’s trading data.
The threshold was crossed at 5:33 a.m. Moscow time (2:33 a.m. GMT) as the crypto currency gained 4.49% during trading.
As of 5:42 a.m. Moscow time (2:42 a.m. GMT) the Bitcoin accelerated its growth, trading at $101,000 (+5.63%).
Bitcoin hit a record of $103,800.44 before easing to just below $103,000.
According to experts, Bitcoin could continue rising up to the $300,000 level.