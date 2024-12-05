5 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zurabichvili’s term of office expires on December 29, so she will be unable to become the leader of the opposition, Georgian Prime Minister Irakly Kobakhidze said.

According to him, some wish to present Salome Zurabichvili as the leader of the radical opposition. The PM recalled that her presidential term expires on December 29.

"The attempt to make her the leader of the opposition is absolutely hopeless," Kobakhidze said.

Therefore, the PM is confident she has no opportunity to act against Georgia's interests