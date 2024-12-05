Yerevan: holding EAEU summit in Armenian inexpedient

5 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed why Yerevan refused to host a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union's (EEU) Supreme Economic Council.

"I personally considered it inexpedient to hold the event in Armenia... Not all members of the EEU Supreme Economic Council are welcome in Armenia," Pashinyan said.

Earlier, Pashinyan accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of supporting Bakum noting that no Armenian official would travel to Minsk.

The PM also commented on reports that the EAEU event was to not be held in Armenia due to Armenia's ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.