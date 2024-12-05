Wang Yue: Azerbaijan's experience to be useful for China

5 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

China is interested in Azerbaijan's experience in solving such complex problems as the return of refugees to their homeland after 40 years of exile, Wang Yue from China told Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent Marina Lagutina on the sidelines of the 2nd international conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community titled "The Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia" held in Baku.

"We know that Azerbaijan has already gained vast experience in solving such problems. Its practice and knowledge will certainly be used by China in similar situations, and perhaps other countries. We live in an unprecedentedly changing world, so it is very important for any country to learn from others' positive experience and practice - this is the purpose of my visit to Baku," she said.

She emphasized that joint work of the government and society is important for the refugee issue. "Therefore, it is understandable why the organizers of the Baku conference invited so many representatives of different circles from different countries: it is necessary for opinions to be heard on all aspects of this complex problem. Then the results of today's discussions on the return of refugees to their homeland will be more fair and comprehensive," Wang Yue explained.