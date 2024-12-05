Iran ready to resist U.S. hegemony

5 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is ready to broaden its relations with Russia and China in order to bring about a new multi-polar world order, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a meeting with a high-ranking Chinese delegation in Tehran led by Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing.

"We are full of determination to broaden our cooperation with China and Russia in order to resist the unipolar world order," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

Earlier, Pezeshkian said that Moscow and Tehran would manage to jointly neutralize the negative consequences of all sanctions imposed against them by Washington.

In October, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Pezeshkian that no matter how the international and regional situation evolves, Beijing will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Tehran.