Number of residents of Kazakhstan exceeds 20 million

5 Dec. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The population of Kazakhstan as of November 1 reached 20,243,981 people, having grown by 210,139 people for the current 2024 alone, the National Statistics Bureau of the country reports.

The most densely populated city in the country remains Almaty, with a population of 2,280,296 people as of November 1. Its population has grown by more than 50 thousand people compared to the beginning of the year. The city is followed by Astana with a population of 1,511,807 people and Shymkent with 1,249,581 residents,"AiF Kazakhstan" reports .

The most densely populated region of the country is the Turkestan region, with more than 2 million residents. More than 1.5 million people live in the Almaty region, while 1.2 million people live in the Zhambyl region, and the Karaganda region has 1.1 million residents.

There are 12.727 million registered residents in the cities of Kazakhstan, while the rural population of the country is 7.516 million people.