UN Secretary-General calls on Georgia to refrain from violence

5 Dec. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on all parties in Georgia to refrain from violent actions and seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue, the organization's spokesman Stephane Dujarric emphasized against the backdrop of protests in Tbilisi.

"The Secretary-General calls on all actors to refrain from actions that could lead to further violence and to try to overcome disagreements through dialogue",

Stéphane Dujarric said.

According to Dujarric, the UN is concerned about the events taking place in Georgia. He stressed that the organization respects freedom of speech and peaceful assembly. All human rights violations must be investigated, the UN spokesman added.