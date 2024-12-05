Chief of Russian General Staff holds telephone conversation with his US counterpart

5 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chiefs of the General Staff of the Russian Federation and the United States held a telephone conversation, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The conversation between Valery Gerasimov and Charles Brown was held at Moscow's initiative on November 27.

The Chairman of the Russian General Staff told Charles Brown about the exercises that the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces conducted in the eastern Mediterranean. The drills included practical shooting and the launch of high-precision missiles.

"This information was provided in order to prevent possible incidents in connection with the presence of US and NATO ships near the area where the Russian exercise is being conducted",

the Russian Defense Ministry said.