Meeting on Syria may take place this week

5 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke about the talks between the countries participating in the Astana process.

According to Sergey Lavrov, Moscow is conducting dialogues with the Turkish and Iranian counterparts on holding a meeting of the foreign ministers of the three countries.

Lavrov added that talks between Russia, Türkiye and Iran on Syria may take place this week.

Earlier, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that preparations for the meeting on the Syrian problem are ongoing.